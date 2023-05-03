Justice bus

Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, Inc. (SMRLS) will have its JUSTICE BUS touring locations in its southeastern Minnesota service area May 16 – May 23, 2023. The JUSTICE BUS is a mobile legal aid office that travels to rural communities to serve clients where they are located. The JUSTICE BUS is a source of legal information, resources and referrals.

The JUSTICE BUS will be at the following locations in May. Other events will be held throughout the region during the coming months.

