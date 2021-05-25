By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to the Argus
“Create a Pillow of Your Choice” was the theme for the Piecemakers’ Quilt Guild Challenge contest at their quilt show during Spring Grove’s Syttende Mai celebration.
There were 12 entries in the competition, which was judged in May last year, but there was no quilt show held because of COVID. Recognition was delayed to the 2021 show.
The previous year’s winner, Carol Grahek of Houston, was in charge of planning the competition theme. Guild members were to use their creativeness to design a pillow of their choice - any size, color or shape. Quilted would be nice, but not necessary. Each entry was judged on how well they followed the challenge.
A crocheted pillow made by Julie Oakes of Spring Grove took top honors. “I call it my Happy Pillow. It made me smile while I was doing it,” Oakes relayed.
Years ago, Oakes had been working on a blanket with bright colors and had put it aside. Then, somebody in her life was sick and in the hospital. And, on top of that, with COVID restrictions, this became her incentive to get out the yarn and do some crocheting.
“The colors for the pillow are bright and happy, and that makes me happy,” Oakes stated about the pillow she created with Granny Squares and trimmed with colorful buttons. “The tricky part was to get everything to come out even,” she noted.
Oakes taught herself to crochet and knit, but does more quilt making than needlework.
Off and on over the years, she has been a member of the quilt guild, and currently serves as treasurer of the group.
As the most recent winner of the contest, it will be her responsibility to come up with a theme for next year’s challenge competition.
Second place winner was JoAnn Lee of Houston who created a quilted pillow sham. Third place was a pillow made by Jacque Wennes of Spring Grove, using the fractured panel technique.
