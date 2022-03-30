The Spring Grove Valheim Sons of Norway will meet on Saturday, April 9, at Giants of the Earth Heritage Center at 11 a.m. for a special program.
Jim Skree of Houston, a local immigrant historian will present a program on “Red River Girl - From Telemark to Houston County to Clay County Minnesota: The art of Thorabel Thortvedt.” The book was published in 2020.
In 1861, nearly 100 people left Fyresdal in western Telemark, Norway for a promising but unknown future. Many of them settled in the Houston area, which was already home to many from the same area in Norway. Many of those early settlers decided to move to Clay County in the Red River Valley where there was more land available.
This group was the first to put down roots along the Buffalo River. Orabel Thortvedt, grand daughter of pioneer Ole Thortvedt who led the group to Clay County and the Buffalo River Settlement spent much time exploring this story. She was a trained artist and loved animals and was very interested in local history. The book portrays the work of a fascinating artist, while at the same time telling a touching family saga.
Please join the Sons of Norway for the program at 11 a.m. followed by a pot luck lunch and all are invited to stay. Hear more about the decade that the settlers first located in Houston County. You can view the comprehensive exhibit at the Houston County Historical Museum consisting of 27 large panel reproductions of Orabel’s work and accompanying historical photographs and text.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.