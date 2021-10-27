By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to the Argus
The John F. and Beverly J. Ideker family farm, located on German Ridge in Brownsville Township, Houston County, received 2021 Century Farm recognition at the Houston County Fair on August 19.
Each year the Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation work in conjunction on the Century Farm program to honor Minnesota families that have owned their farms for at least 100 years, are at least 50 acres in size and are currently involved in farming. Century Farm families receive a commemorative outdoor sign, as well as a certificate signed by the president of the State Fair, president of the Minnesota Farm Bureau and the Governor of Minnesota. The county presentation was made by Christopher and Jane Bjerke of Farm Bureau Financial Services, Caledonia.
The Century Farm Program was created in 1976 to promote agriculture and honor historic family farms in the state. There have been nearly 11,000 farms recognized as Century Farms and nearly 450 sesquicentennial farms since they began being recognized in 2008.
Fred Ideker immigrated from Hanover, Germany to America with his family in 1870, when he was a young child. The family lived in Denton, Illinois, before coming to Houston County. In 1909, Fred purchased land on German Ridge and gave each of his sons a farm. Fred, and his wife Mary, owned the farm for 30 years, and then it was bequeathed to their son, Edwin Ideker.
Edwin, and his wife, Meta, owned the farm for 36 years, and milked cows and raised pigs and chickens.
John Ideker, Jr., “Fritz” as most people would know him, met Beverly Bolduan at the Houston County Fair, where she was a supervisor at the 4-H chicken barn. The couple married on October 5, 1966, and lived on the current Russel Ideker farm for eight years, and during that time, worked on halves with his father, John H. Ideker.
Fritz told his uncle Edwin that if he ever wanted to sell his farm to give him first chance. Edwin had the misfortune of losing several fingers while working on a Bradley manure spreader. From the hospital, Edwin called Fritz and offered the farm for sale. The 200-acre farm sold for $28,000 at 4% interest. Fritz and Beverly had saved up $8,000 for a down payment, so banks were not involved in the transaction and the couple had the farm paid off in eight years.
Original farm buildings include the barn, which was built in 1910, the house, hog pen and corn crib. In 1932, the house was moved from the Schmidt farm, by rolling it on logs, pulled by horses for one mile to its current location.
Fritz milked Holstein cows, raised pigs and grew corn, oats and alfalfa. Beverly raised chickens to butcher and lay eggs, and also grew raspberries and tended the garden to feed the family.
John Fritz and Beverly were blessed with four children. Harold, Karen, Fred, and Rita.
Harold farmed with his parents until he passed away in 2017, then Fred came and worked with his dad.
“How blessed were we to live and work on this century farm.”
