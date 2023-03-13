2023 - Western Tech - Jacquelyn Schreiner

Jacquelyn Schreiner, Executive Director of the Western Technical College Foundation.

Western Technical College announced today Jacquelyn Schreiner has recently been named the Executive Director of the Western Technical College Foundation following a national search.

Schreiner has extensive experience at Western, working as the Foundation’s Development Officer since 2013. During that time, Schreiner has worked to expand the Foundation’s fundraising efforts and donor lists, including expanding scholarship opportunities for students with disabilities and increase the overall endowment to over $8 million. In total, Schreiner helped cultivate and distribute over 1,200 scholarships in 2021 alone. Prior to her time at Western, Schreiner served as Associate Alumni Director at Winona State University and as a District Field Executive for the Girl Scouts of Riverland Council.

Load comments