Isabelle Demers

Luther College will host its annual Benefactor's Organ Recital, featuring Isabelle Demers, associate professor of organ at McGill University in Montréal, Québec. The recital will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, in the Main Hall of the Center for Faith and Life on the Luther campus.

"Isabelle Demers is one of the premier organists in North America. She plays traditional repertoire but approaches it in a new and innovative way. She's adventurous, well-rounded, and exciting to listen to. Her program will capture the musical capability of our instrument perfectly," said Alexander Meszler, organist and assistant professor of music at Luther.

