By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It’s an annual event that won’t let a pandemic stop it, and even if it means a smaller schedule, the International Festival of Owls is excited to offer activities this week in Houston and online.
Executive Director Karla Bloem said the event won’t be a normal festival, but the International Owl Center is looking forward to hosting the medallion hunt, owl programs with limited availability, two owl prowls and a virtual award banquet.
“Everybody expects it. We just can’t not do anything,” she said. “We were lucky last year that we could have [it] before the world shut down. This year, it’ll just have to be what little things we can do.”
A small schedule of events was definitely better than cancelling, so Bloem and her team scheduled the medallion hunt, which takes place in Houston city limits, March 1-5. Clues will be posted two times a day to the Center’s Facebook page. The lucky hunter who finds the medallion will receive $100.
Both Owl Prowls are currently sold out for March 5 and 6, with a long waiting list. Two owl programs will be held March 5 and 6 at 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Programs are limited to 20 people and Bloem said these would likely sell out, but participants can check the website or call the center.
Finally, in the place of the traditional banquet, the Owl Center will host World Hall of Fame Champion of Owls speaker, Prof. Dr. Alexandre Roulin. Dr. Roulin will talk about his research on barn owls. He is based at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland. The free webinar is scheduled for March 7, at 1 p.m.
And though the pandemic may have slowed the mail service, it did not slow down 2,750 individual art entries from 49 countries and 36 U.S. states for the center’s annual owl art contest.
Bloem said 49 countries is a new record and the center also received more entries from the U.S. than normal. Countries with the most entries submitted were China, Russia and the U.S. The artwork will be on display at the owl center throughout the year.
The International Owl Center also found a silver lining in 2020. Since the center could not be open to the public for a majority of the year, Bloem and her staff started hosting free, virtual owl expert speaker sessions.
Citing it as one of the “most awesome things that came out of COVID,” the sessions skyrocketed into 300-500 devices hooked up at one time. The sessions take place at 1 p.m. on Sundays, allowing about an hour for the presentation and then an hour for questions and answers.
“We don’t normally get through all of the questions, there are so many people,” she added. People from about 10 different countries and 35 U.S. states have watched the series throughout the fall and winter.
The speakers often talk about research they’re conducting, owls in culture, education and more. Speakers have been from the U.S., Norway, South Africa and Serbia, among other places. Participants can also make donations while they watch.
“It’s a huge reach that we’ve never been able to have, especially in the winter,” Bloem said. “People watching are so incredibly thankful for it.”
The International Owl Center looks forward to hosting the series again next year, likely starting in the winter.
The International Festival of Owls takes place March 5-7. See online at www.festivalofowls.com for latest updates.
