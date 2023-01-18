polaroid by Kaley Cross - Mainspring

Polaroid by Kaley Cross

Mainspring is pleased to announce the organization’s first visual art exhibition, “Instinctual Quilt”, featuring mixed media work from artist Kaley Cross. The show opens with a reception on Friday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. at Mainspring in Caledonia; light refreshments will be served.

The exhibition will be open on Saturdays only from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. from Jan. 28 through March 11. In conjunction with this exhibition, there will also be two textile classes offered: a quilting class for all levels called "Playing with Scraps" with Kay Capps Cross on Feb. 4 and a class on how to mend denim called "Denim Mends" with Kaley Cross on Feb. 18. More info and registration at mainspringmn.org.

