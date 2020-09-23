By Al Batt
For the Birds
Echoes from the Loafers’ Club
For over 37 years, I’ve been going to the same barber. And
how does he reward my loyalty?
I can’t muster a guess.
He retires!
Driving by Bruce’s drive
I have a wonderful neighbor, named Bruce. Whenever I pass his drive, thoughts occur to me, such as: I think Blood, Sweat & Tears said it best when they sang, “What goes up must come down. Spinning wheel, got to go ‘round. Talking ‘bout your troubles, it’s a crying sin. Ride a painted pony, let the spinning wheel spin.”
All the answers may be in those lyrics, but I doubt it. I blame myself. I didn’t forward that one email to 10 other people and now we have 2020. It’s my fault.
I listened to “Who’s on First?” a comedy routine made famous by Abbott & Costello. Bud Abbott identified a team of baseball players with unusual names to Lou Costello. First base: Who. Second base: What. Third base: I Don’t Know. Left field: Why. Center field: Because. Pitcher: Tomorrow. Catcher: Today. Shortstop: I Don’t Give a Darn. For some reason, the right fielder went unnamed.
I felt like a right fielder in an elevator with all its buttons pushed as we moved from standard time to daylight saving time to The Twilight Zone.
Suddenly, people who never owned pajamas had daytime pajamas and nighttime pajamas, plus the good pajamas they wear to go shopping. I haven’t gone that far, but I have begun to bark at squirrels.
Winter weather forecast
“The Old Farmer’s Almanac”(since 1792) predicts snowfall in the Upper Midwest will be above normal. The snowiest periods will be in late December, early and late January, late February, and early March.
“Farmers’ Almanac” (since 1818) has a long-range forecast calling for a cold winter with normal to below-normal temperatures and above normal snowfall in Iowa and Minnesota.
I believe we will have weather every day. That’s my campaign promise.
Thoughts while not getting a haircut
Does bowling a mile in rented bowling shoes count?
The ruler is the king of school supplies.
Do rabbits watch the Hopping Channel?
How does a crappie feel about its name?
Nature notes
I sat on the deck and watched the yard’s critters on a late August evening. Psalms reminds me to be still and know. A field cricket, nearly as black as a crow, moved past. The sky over the yard filled with hunters.
Dragonflies flew the lowest, then swallows and common nighthawks took the highest sky road. What brought these mighty Nimrods to my neck of the woods? In the Bible, Nimrod was a mighty hunter. They were feasting upon swarms of what I’ve heard referred to as flying plankton — ant swarms.
A vulture performed a feeding frenzy of its own on a raccoon carcass on the road. In my boyhood, my family had a five-second rule. If we dropped something on the floor, we could still eat it if we picked it up within three seconds. We had a five-second rule for desserts. Turkey vultures adhere to a three-day rule.
A chipping sparrow weighs 11 - 16 grams. Items weighing approximately one gram include a regular paperclip, a dollar bill, a raisin or a thumbtack.
A hummingbird visited multiple flowers of jewelweed at a hectic pace, lapping up all the calories it could. I’ve read that when scaled to the size of a human, a hummingbird would need to take in 155,000 calories daily.
Jewelweed or touch-me-not has juicy stems that when crushed may serve to relieve the itch of poison ivy and stinging nettle for some people. The fruits explode at the touch to eject the seeds in a distribution mode called ballistic dispersal.
Naturally
Walking is a great adventure. I watched a dog owner pick up his pooch’s poop from a trail. The man’s doo-doo diligence made my walk slightly less adventurous and I appreciated it.
I heard a pair of barred owls making the distinctive hooting call described as “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you-all?” This rollicking duet carried well through the woods.
The owls are most active at night, but do call and hunt in the daytime. The barred owl is smaller and less aggressive than the great horned owl, which is tough competition. Dylan Thomas wrote, “Do not go gentle into that good night.” That’s the way of great horned owls.
I found blue cohosh, a woodland plant preferring moist conditions. Cohosh is an Algonquin word likely meaning “gnarly root.” Blue is a color found in the entry-level box of eight Crayola Crayons.
Queen Anne’s lace looked like doilies had been placed atop plant stems. Yellow bloomed in flowers. There must be a dozen species of goldenrod in the state and probably 10 wild sunflowers, which I suspect hybridize.
Thistles bloom in a prickly and stubborn beauty. In the Winnie-the-Pooh books, thistles were the gloomy, stuffed donkey Eeyore’s favorite food. Maybe goldfinches are all named Eeyore?
I put up a third hummingbird feeder to spread the hummingbird rage. Adult male ruby-throated hummingbirds have pointed rectrices (tail feathers) that are dark with no white tips; the tail is forked.
Young males, like females of any age, have white tips on the outer three rectrices on each side; each feather is rounded and the tail is fan-shaped.
My wife and I visited the Henderson Hummingbird Garden to meet friends and be amazed by the hummingbirds, which always hum on key. Brenda Kotasek is a great ambassador for that garden.
Each year, I enjoy watching Northwestern crows at The National Shrine of St. Thérèse in Juneau, Alaska. They are slightly smaller than our American crows, but a recent genetic study found the two species are the same. I’ve watched those crows drop mollusks onto rocks to expose the fleshy interiors or drop rocks to crack shells. It’s a good strategy except some crows perched on the rocks and waited for others to do the work.
They are parking lot gulls more than they are seagulls. Seagull is an informal way of referring to any of the species that belong to the gull family Laridae. There isn’t a single species called the seagull. Oh, I’ve seen them by sea, the Salton Sea, a big lake in California. Why are we always there to see them in a parking lot? They are opportunistic omnivores like most humans and like us, they are there for the food. A parking lot gives a full a good look at both food and predators. They prey upon french fries while calling “Mine, mine, mine” as in “Finding Nemo.”
Meeting adjourned
Be kind and your memories will be allies and not enemies.
Happy anniversary to my lovely bride.
Do good.
©️Al Batt 2020
