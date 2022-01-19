The Houston Area Preservation Initiative (HAPI), a 501c3 non-profit organization, has been awarded a $6,000 grant from the Minnesota Historical Society’s Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants Program. The grant is for Nels H. Forsyth House National Register Evaluation.
Nels Forsyth was an early resident of Houston. In addition to operating a dray line, i.e. freight wagon service, Forsyth was a deputy sheriff in Houston County and often transported prisoners to the Minnesota State prison at Stillwater. Forsyth passed away in 1927.
Built in 1878 the Forsyth home and buildings at 301 Maple Street is one of the oldest surviving buildings in Houston. HAPI’s goal is to preserve and restore the home and buildings to their original state, making it a historical asset and resource for community events and programs. HAPI board members include: Allison Wagner, Ron and Rae Evenson, Frederick and Jane Beseler, James Skree, Larry Jerviss, Shelley Jerviss, Bryan and Diane Forsyth, Diane Lambrecht, and Richard Bartz.
This grant was made possible in part by the people of Minnesota through a grant funded by an appropriation to the Minnesota Historical Society from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Any views, findings, opinions, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this news release are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent those of the State of Minnesota, the Minnesota Historical Society, or the Minnesota Historic Resources Advisory Committee. The Minnesota Historical and Cultural Grants program – also known as Legacy Grants – is a competitive process created to provide financial support for projects focused on preserving Minnesota’s history and culture. This state-funded program is made possible by the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund using sales tax revenue resulting from the Clean Water, Land, and Legacy amendment created through the vote of Minnesotans on November 4, 2008.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.