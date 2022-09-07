The Houston County Board of Commissioners announces that it is updating its Comprehensive Land Use Plan. When adopted, the plan will guide county residents and decision-makers to plan for future growth and development through 2040 and beyond so that agricultural land, natural resources and other open lands are preserved.
In Minnesota, counties are authorized to plan pursuant to Minnesota Statues Section 394.232.
“Comprehensive land use planning articulates a vision for the future, along with long-range goals and objectives that will impact county services,” said Martin Herrick, director of environmental services for Houston County. “Houston County’s current comprehensive plan was adopted in 1998 and reapproved in 2008, so updating the plan now is important.”
The effort to update the plan started earlier in the summer. Residents who are interested in providing feedback can participate in an on-line survey at https://bit.ly/Houston-County-Comp-Plan. Paper copies of the survey are also available at local libraries and the Houston County Environmental Services Department.
The survey is open until mid-October.
The Houston County Board of Commissioners will be taking a bus tour of the County on September 20, 2022. The purpose of the Tour is to help document existing land use conditions, constraints, and opportunities. A limited number of seats on the bus are available for the public. Reservations must be made in advance by contacting Houston County Environmental Services.
Upon completion of the tour and survey, Houston County staff and its consultants will begin the effort of drafting the new plan. It is anticipated that an open house, followed by a formal public hearing, will be held in spring, 2023.
