The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office Nov. 3-Nov. 10, 2022. Ages are given at time of offense.
MINN. STATE PATROL
The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office Nov. 3-Nov. 10, 2022. Ages are given at time of offense.
MINN. STATE PATROL
Andrew Thadeus Berkshire, 43, Viroqua, Wis., front and rear license plates required, fined $105.
Hannah Marie Bolduan, 25, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Bart Alan Jambois, 53, Caledonia, Minn., failure to wear a seat belt, fined $100.
James Micheal Kitchens, 68, Rushford, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Gregory John Linzmeier, 61, Denmark, Wis., speeding, fined $115.
Tong Mouanouvu, 64, St. Paul, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Kenneth Daniel Root, 41, Freeville, New York, DWI, guilty, convicted, sentenced, local confinement, probation, fined $400.
Daniel Nicholas Todora, 63, St. Paul, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
David John Whitmore, 54, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $215.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Daniele Davi, 48, Postville, Iowa, speeding, fined $125.
Kathleen Ann Hill, 56, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $125.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
Daniel Duane Abraham, 24, La Crosse, Wis., failure to provide proof of insurance, fined $75.
HOKAH POLICE DEPT.
Chaim Nochum Hertzel, 34, Hollywood, Flor., speeding, fined $135.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Danielle Terese Erickson, 30, La Crosse, Wis., driving after revocation, fined $275. Driving an uninsured vehicle, fined $200. Speeding, fined $50.
Paige Mitchell Gilberg, 29, Minneapolis, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $ 275. Failture to provide proof of insurance, fined $200.
Gabrielle Marie Hargrove, 21, Winona, Minn., speeding, fined $ 215.
John Henry Koch, 53, La Crescent, Minn., open burning prohibited, fined $115.
Caleb Michael Drabek Miller, 18, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $125.
Austin Lynn Ranney, 24, Onalaska, Wis., speeding, fined $115.
Ashely Megan Smith, 31, Houston, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $275.
Megan Elizabeth Snitker, 29, Monona, Iowa, speeding, fined $115.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.