The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office Nov. 17-Nov. 24, 2022. Ages are given at time of offense.
MINN. STATE PATROL
Christopher Philip Boken, 21, Fremont, Cali., speeding, fined $275.
Jon Michael Felten, 45, Rosemount, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Cory James Francis, 54, Houston, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Tia Kay Loewenhagen, 26, Holmen, Wis., hands free law, fined $125.
Ashely Lorene Meiners, 37, Eitzen, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Joshua Michael Miller, 22, Onalaska, Wis., speeding, fined $215.
Nathaniel Jerome Sobeck, 23, Holmen, Wis., speeding, fined $115.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Chad Edward Busness, 45, La Crescent, Minn., domestic assault, guilty, convicted, sentenced, local confinement, probation, fined $200.
Lee Gary Mader, 41, Hokah, Minn., fifth degree assault, guilty, convicted, sentenced, local confinement, fined $350. Harassment, guilty, convicted, sentenced, local confinement, probation, fined $575.
Salvador Ramirez Paredes, 50, Winona, Minn., operating a motor vehicle after license suspension/revocation/cancellation, fined $275.
Leobardo Tecpile Tecpile, 27, Caledonia, Minn., driving without a valid license, fined $175.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Austin Michael Coleman, 27, Lewiston, Minn., failure to provide proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle, fined $275. Operating a vehicle with expired registration, fined $30.
Brady Dennis Happel, 23, Houston, Minn., DWI, guilty, convicted, sentenced, probation, local confinement, fined $425.
Kooper Kenneth Heintz, 16, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $135.
Casey Patrick Mcquade, 45, Amery, Wis., driving after revocation, fined $345. Speeding, fined $70.
MINN. DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES
Jinabson Lue Hang, 40, Big Lake, Minn., taking or possessing wild turkey during closed season, fined $675.
Meng Vang, 37, Crystal, Minn., failure to validate a deer license/tag, fined $100.
Joseph Edward Walcker, 62, Hokah, Minn., transportion of firearms, fined $175.
