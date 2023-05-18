Houston County law enforcement report: May 4-11, 2023 May 18, 2023 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office May 4-11, 2023. Ages are given at time of offense.MINN. STATE PATROLGary Lee Beardmore, 66, Brownsville, Minn., speeding, fined $135.Tyler Richard Buzay, 21, Pine Island, Minn., speeding, fined $375.HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFFMichael Dusty Blackburn, 20, Mabel, Minn., winter parking/failure to move vehicle for snow removal, fined $22.Philip Michael Heward, 26, Sparta, Wis., careless driving, restitution $1,325, fined $1,475.Chad Michael Ravens, 43, Hokah, Minn., speeding, fined $125.Trae Carter William Ronan, 18, Ossian, Iowa, winter parking/failure to move vehicle for snow removal, fined $22.Cindy Lou Schaper, 68, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $115.James Patrick Schellsmidt, 52, Caledonia, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.Jason Joseph Slavicek, 53, Spring Grove, Minn., winter parking, fined $32.LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.Daniel Duane Cowell, 20, Waukon, Iowa, speeding, fined $115.Jeffrey George Frohock, 62, La Crosse, Wis., driving after cancellation, fined $275.Kevin John Nedivdek, 61, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $125.DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCESJose Manuel Ortiz Ullaguari, 39, Bronx, New York, taking fish in the closed season, fined $525. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Caledonia Argus Apr 17, 2023 0
