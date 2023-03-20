The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office March 9-16, 2023. Ages are given at time of offense.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office March 9-16, 2023. Ages are given at time of offense.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
Adam Nicholas Drenckhahn, 29, Caledonia, Minn., miscellaneous nuisances, fined $150.
Travis William Gullickson, 38, Caledonia, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $275.
Raymond Caroll Hagen, 87, Caledonia, Minn., driver turning left fails to yield right of way to oncoming traffic, fined $250.
MINN. STATE PATROL
Coltan Andrew Eilers, 20, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $125.
Jennifer Ann Grabarski, 48, Waunakee, Wis., speeding, fined $115.
Nancy Lorayne Groeschner, 67, Hokah, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Osvaldo Martinez, 53, Winona, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Brayden Leo Torgerson, 19, Canton, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Gabriel Snowden Wood, 17, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $215.
HOKAH POLICE DEPT.
Ashley Ann Kearns, 40, Houston, Minn., stopping parking within 20 feet of crosswalk, fined $37.
Casey Robert Klug, 31, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $135. Operating an unregistered vehicle/without plates on public streets, fined $100.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Micheal Benjamin Burt, 33, Peterson, Minn., speeding, fined $75.
Kaelin Nicole Renee Dutton, 24, Houston, Minn., driving after cancellation, fined $275. Speeding, fined $60.
Jameson Boyce Haggerty, 45, La Crescent, Minn., operating a vehicle with expired registration, fined $105.
Audra Ann Jonsgaard, 52, Caledonia, Minn., vehicle parked against traffic, fined $32.
Marissa Michelle Kelty, 31, Decorah, Iowa, driving after revocation, fined $250.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Michael Layne Daniel, 18, Hokah, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Michael A Evans, 41, Madison, Wis., driving after revocation, fined $275. Uninsured vehicle, fined $200.
James Michael Fried, 68, Holmen, Wis., duty to drive with due care - speed greater than reasonable, fined $115.
Alexus Latrice Williams, 24, La Crosse, Wis., driving after suspension, fined $275. Speeding, fined $40. Driver must carry proof insurance when operating a motor vehicle, fined $200. 21 day temporary vehicle permit violation, fined $100.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.