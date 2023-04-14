The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office March 30-April 4, 2023. Ages are given at time of offense.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office March 30-April 4, 2023. Ages are given at time of offense.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
Todd Jerome Lamore, 60, Houston, Minn., failure to deliver title, fined $275. Operating unregistered vehicle/without plates on public streets, fined $100. Motor vehicle registration-unregistered-certain acts forbidden, fined $300. Miscellaneous nuisances, fined $75.
Steven Michael Theobald, 63, Eitzen, Minn., driving after cancellation, fined $275.
MINN. STATE PATROL
Chad Merwin Heuser Rushford, 41, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Klayton John Silvera, 19, La Crosse, Wis., fictitious name/DOB (NOT ANOTHER PERSON), fined $250.
Sarah Jean Walker Brown, 70, Rushford, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Kendrick Jacob Blaess, 26, La Crosse, Wis., fourth degree driving while under the influence of alcohol, guilty, convicted, sentenced, fined $425. Serious speeding, fined $200.
Cody Alan Colsch, 30, Caledonia, Minn., vehicle parked against traffic, fined $32.
Harley Bogator Deveny, 42, driving after revocation, fined $275.
Joshua Alan Kletzke, 40, Atwater, Cali., possess ammo/any firearm, guilty, convicted, sentenced, local confinement. Controlled substance crime in the fifth degree-possession, guilty, convicted, sentenced, local confinement.
Robert Matthew Koll, 38, Fountain, Minn., winter parking, fined $32.
Paul Anthony Lathrop, 23, Caledonia, Minn., no proof of insurance, fined $275.
Henry Ryne Rice, 32, Eastland, Texas, driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type, fined $175.
Scott Wojahn, 43, Caledonia, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $275.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Siri Anne Haugen, 19, Onalaska, Wis., fourth degree intentional damage to property, restitution $209.87.
Cody Ed Jakobi, 19, La Crescent, Minn., liquor-consumption by persons under 21, fined $175, drugs-possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle, fined $150, drugs-possess of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
SPRING GROVE POLICE DEPT.
Nathan John McGill, 40, Spring Valley, Minn., theft of motor fuel from retailer, restitution $38.70, fined $163.70.
Jenny Michelle Olson, 30, Spring Grove, Minn., animal snarls/bites, fined $125.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.