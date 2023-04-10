The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office March 23-30, 2023. Ages are given at time of offense.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
Ashley Marie Jensen, 19, Byron, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Joseph John Rask, 34, operating an unregistered vehicle/without plates on public streets, fined $175.
Stephen Warren Seals Sr, 47, Caledonia, Minn., driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type, fined $175.
MINN. STATE PATROL
Kelsey Rae Eickelberg, 33, Waukon, Iowa, speeding, fined $135.
Tami Ann Goetzinger, 50, Chatfield, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Darrel Scott Helgerson, 29, Mindoro, Wis., speeding, fined $250. Ignition interlock restriction violation, fined $100.
Thomas Michael Hibbs, 25, Houston, Minn., hands-free law initiate/compose/send/retrieve/read electronic message, fined $125.
Frank Campbell Switzer, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., speeding, fined $125.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Andres Camilo Bello Porras, 24, Chicago, Ill., speeding, fined $135.
Joshua David Goetzinger, 35, Brownsville, Minn., disorderly conduct, fined $150.
Mikel Marie Herman, 25, Caledonia, Minn., fourth degree driving while impaired, guilty, convicted, sentenced, local confinement, probation, condition, fined $400.
Suzanne Jeanine Nolop, 55, La Crescent, Minn., operating motor vehicle - alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours, guilty, convicted, sentenced, probation, local confinement, fined $500.
Michael Anthony Rodriguez, 40, Wykoff, Minn., traffic regulation - no insurance, fined $275.
Harley Daniel Sherman, 27, Winona, Minn., disorderly conduct, fined $75.
Kenneth Gerald Wiese Jr., 75, Brownsville, Minn., ineligible voter knowingly votes, fined $150.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Marisa Jo Davis, 23, Holmen, Wis., speeding, fined $115.
Seth Sawyer Hauser, 23, Holmen, Wis., traffic regulation - uninsured vehicle, fined $275.
Brittany Darlene Honish, 29, Melrose, Wis., theft of motor fuel from retailer, restitution $7, fined $132.
Jacob Jonathan Knutson, 23, Hokah, Minn., controlled substance crime in the fifth degree - possession, guilty, statutory stay of adjudication, continued, probation, fined $125.
Samuel Lee Thomas, 45, La Crosse, Wis., driving after suspension, fined $275.
SPRING GROVE POLICE DEPT.
Robert Louis Kulas, 33, Spring Grove, Minn., junk vehicle in city limits, fined $50.
