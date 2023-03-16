The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office Feb. 23-March 2, 2023. Ages are given at time of offense.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
Cody James Frye, 22, Caledonia, Minn., miscellaneous nuisances, petty misdemeanor, fined $150.
Rochelle Annette Lund, 56, Caledonia, Minn., driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle, fined $275.
Collin Denis Tweten, 24, driver fails to stop for STOP sign, fined $125.
MINN. STATE PATROL
Bruce Edward Bauer, 63, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Austin Michael Coleman, 27, fourth degree driving while under the influence of alcohol, guilty, convicted, sentenced, fined $425. Driving after revocation, fined $100.
Dustin Edward Heiller, 41, Brownsville, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Waynette Michelle Jones, 49, Edinburgh, Indi., speeding, fined $115.
Tanya Lynn Moe, 46, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Joesph William Schieber, 25, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Marquese Rashawn Southall, 21, La Crosse, Wis., controlled substance crime in the fifth degree, guilty, stay of adjudication, continued, condition. Driving after suspension, fined $150.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Elizabeth Lynn Knobloch, 39, La Crosse, Wis., driving after revocation, fined $200.
Curran Wyeth Leonard, 27, La Crescent, Minn., failure to move vehicle for snow removal, fined $22.
Kris Lee Pierce, 47, La Crescent, Minn., vehicle parked where prohibited by sign, fined $32.
Troy Jason Pike, 54, Spring Grove, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $275.
Isaak Aaron Solum, 27, Spring Grove, Minn., vehicle parked against traffic, fined $32.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Nathan Mark Bratager, 37, La Crescent, Minn., domestic assault, guilty, conditions met or expired, continued, probation, condition, fined $75.
Traci Diane Elton, 40, La Crosse, Wis., driving after suspension, fined $275.
Christopher Frances Frisch-Jones, 18, Mindoro, Wis., theft, restitution $1,592.
Ricky Allen Howerton, 62, Saint Charles, Minn., controlled substance crime in the fifth degree, conditions met or expired, continued, condition, fined $75. Neglect/endangerment of a child, conditions met or expired, continued, condition, fined $75.
Sarah Jean Jilk-Thompson, 36, Houston, Minn., disorderly conduct, conditions met or expired, continued, probation, condition.
Elizabeth Lynn Knobloch, 39, La Crosse, Wis., operating a motor vehicle after license suspension/revocation/cancellation, fined $75.
Joseph Thomas Labrum, 33, Nashville, Tenn., speeding, fined $135.
Glenn William Nielson Jr., 65, La Crescent, Minn., controlled substance crime in the fifth degree, conditions met or expired, continued, probation, condition, fined $75.
Shaylee Amya Peterson, 18, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $115.
Jesus Sanchez, 46, La Crosse, Wis., driving after suspension, fined $75. Uninsured vehicle, fined $75. Display cancelled/stolen/revoked plates, local confinement, fined $75.
Kristen Lee Stuhr, 37, La Crescent, Minn., garbage in yard, fined $115.
MINN. DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES
Scott Daniel Wallace, 60, Houston, Minn., snowmobile registration, fined $125.
