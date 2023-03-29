Houston County law enforcement report: March 16-23 Mar 29, 2023 Mar 29, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office March 16-23, 2023. Ages are given at time of offense.CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.Timothy John Rottman, 46, Caledonia, Minn., make emergency call-no emergency, fined $200.MINN. STATE PATROLDakota Jose Rico Graves, 26, Elba, Minn., speeding, fined $125.Julio Acahua Sanchez, 34, Cresco, Iowa, no Minnesota driver's license, fined $175. No insurance, fined $200.Kristen Lee Walters, 28, Platteville, Wis., speeding, fined $115.HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFFShari Lynn Goss, 64, Westby, Wis., speeding, fined $215.Kolin Richard Krauskopf, 22, Ridgeway, Iowa, speeding, fined $215.Curren Wyeth Leonard, 27, La Crosse, Wis., winter parking, fined $32.Robert Steven Pellowski, 58, Spring Grove, Minn., driving after cancellation, fined $375.Matthew James Rediske, 24, Houston, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $275.Benjamin William Salo, 33, Controlled substance crime in the fifth degree - possession, guilty, convicted, sentenced, local confinement, probation, condition, fined $75.LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.Bryan Carrera-ramos, 20, La Crosse, Wis., liquor-consumption by persons under 21, fined $175.Grzegorz T Gurda, 43, La Crosse, Wis., driver fails to stop for STOP sign, fined $125. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Caledonia Argus Mar 27, 2023 0
