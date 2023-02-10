The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office Jan. 26-Feb. 2, 2023. Ages are given at time of offense.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
Dylon Gerhard Erickson, 31, Caledonia, Minn., driver to stop for collision; unattended vehicle, restitution $500, fined $650.
Kathleen Ann Scott, 43, Caledonia, Minn., operating an unregistered vehicle/without plates on public streets, fined $175.
MINN. STATE PATROL
Deandre Antonio Jackson, 27, Roseville, Mich., speeding, fined $215.
Roger Frank Obieglo, 73, Waterford, Wis., speeding, fined $115.
Kessa Lynn Marie Seekamp, 35, West Salem, Wis., speeding, fined $135.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
James Major Brumfield, 20, Preston, Minn., disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, fined $125.
Michael Frederick Fisher, 41, Caledonia, Minn., fourth degree DWI, guilty, convicted, sentenced, local confinement, probation, fined $400.
Tucker James Haag, 22, Melrose, Wis., speeding, fined $215. No proof of insurance, fined $200.
Charlene Renee Jameson, 47, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Anthony Robert Kocian, 37, disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, guilty, convicted, sentenced, local confinement, probation, fined $150.
Luis Fernando Montalvo, 28, Caledonia, Minn., driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type, fined $175.
Anne Louise Novak, 53, Winona, Minn., driving after suspension, fined $275. No proof of insurance, fined $200.
Hayden Tuff Reinders, 21, Eau Claire, Wis., careless driving, fined $400.
Torria Dil Anna Avery Sims, 25, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $135. Driving after revocation, fined $200.
Dylan James Stemper, 27, Caledonia, Minn., fifth degree controlled substance crime, guilty, statutory stay of adjudication, continued, probation, fined $200.
Anthony Douglas Schiller, 26, La Crosse, Wis., driving after revocation, fined $275.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Tuesday Patrice Camps, 22, Holmen, Wis., speeding, fined $125.
Tarini Danielle Jo Eggert, 23, Peterson, Minn., speeding, fined $215.
Ratha Elliott, 58, La Crescent, Minn., driver approaching intersection and fails to yield the right of way, fined $125.
Matthew Thomas Jeffers, 22, La Crosse, Wis., DWI, guilty, convicted, sentenced, probation, local confinement, fined $500.
Haaken Walter Mahr, 18, Dorchester, Iowa, speeding, fined $215.
Alex Scott Rask, 27, New Albin, Iowa, uninsured vehicle, fined $275.
Gulab Singh, 26, Richmond Hill, New York, duty to drive with due care-speed greater than reasonable, fined $115.
