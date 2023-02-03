The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office Jan. 19-26, 2023. Ages are given at time of offense.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
Kevin David Frank, 43, Caledonia, Minn., miscellaneous nuisances, fined $150.
Emily Rose Wheat, 32, Mabel, Minn., parking during snow removal, fined $32.
MINN. STATE PATROL
Carlita Mae Lewison, 64, Houston, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Steven James Neuharth, 50, Houston, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Dakota James Schindler, 24, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $375. Uncased firearm in MV, fined $50. Loaded firearm, fined $100. No proof of MV insurance, fined $200. Driving after suspension, fined $200.
Abdul Vohra, 20, Des Plaines, Illinois, speeding, fined $115.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Bronson Timber Knutson, 18, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, community service work, 8 hours for 45 days.
Daniel Gilbert Lommen, 44, Goldan Vally, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Jacob Michael Loveless, 40, Houston, Minn., controlled substance crime in the fifth degree, guilty, statutory stay of adjudication, continued, local confinement, probation, fined $150.
Phillip Michael Paulson, 26, Spring Grove, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Shaun Nathaneal Privet, 19, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $215.
Jordan Jacob Schoenfeld, 20, La Crosse, Wis., controlled substance crime in the fifth degree, guilty, stay of adjudication, continued, fined $300. Driving after revocation, fined $75.
Juna Carlos Salas Tzompaxtle, 30, Eitzen, Minn., speeding, fined $115. No proof of insurance, fined $200. Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type, fined $100.
Derrick Allen Yohe, 40, Houston, Minn., driving after cancellation, fined $150.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Zachariah Robert Forrest, 24, Bismark, North Dakota, first degree damage to property, community work service, 40 hours for indeterminate, restitution $2,047.
Jessica Ruth Gray, 34, Climax, Mich., driving after suspension, fined $200. Driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle, fined $50.
Arielle Angelica Rosa, 31, La Crosse, Wis., driving without a valid license, fined $100.
HOKAH POLICE DEPT.
Timothy Louis Vix, 59, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $125.
MINNESOTA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES
Caiden David Olson, 19, Houston, Minn., failure to register deer as required, fined $175.
Jeremy Davis Stouvenel, 44, Brownsville, Minn., failure to register deer as required, fined $175.
