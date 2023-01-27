The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office Jan. 12-19, 2022. Ages are given at time of offense.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
Kenny Ambrose Baumgartner, 33, Brownsville, Minn., display cancelled/stolen/revoked plates, fined $375. Driving after revocation, fined $200.
Danielle Terese Erickson, 30, Caledonia, Minn., driver fails to stop for STOP sign, fined $125. Driver approached intersection fails to yield right of way, fined $50. Operating an unregistered vehicle/without plates on public streets, fined $100.
Heather Raquel Mierau, 21, Caledonia, Minn., operating a vehicle with expired registration, fined $105.
Devin Michael Thomas, 26, Houston, Minn., miscellaneous nuisances, fined $150.
MINN. STATE PATROL
Curtis Paul Henningson, 59, Winona, Minn., speeding, fined $125.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Ashley Ann Vickerman, 36, Spring Grove, Minn., no insurance, fined $275.
Sally Jean Seiler, Eagan, 25, Minn., operating a motor vehicle after license suspension/revocation/cancellation, fined $275.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Autumn Rose Corey, 24, Winona, Minn., theft of motor fuel from retailer, restitution $46.74, fined $96.74.
Traci Diane Elton, 40, Spring Grove, Minn., operating a motor vehicle after license suspension/revocation/cancellation, fined $275.
Joshua Scott Erickson, 25, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $115. Driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle, fined $200.
Zepheniah Tan-ell Fifer, 42, La Crosse, Wis., driving after revocation, fined $275.
Dina Marie Kline, 52, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Justin William Rybold, 42, third degree DWI, guilty, convicted, sentenced, local confinement, probation, restitution $250, fined $625.
James Paul Tewes, 26, Eitzen, Minn., operating a motor vehicle after license suspension/revocation/cancellation, fined $275.
MINNESOTA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES
Cole Sylvester Kronebusch, 21, Brownsville, Minn., failure to register a deer as required, fined $175.
