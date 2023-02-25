The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office Feb. 9-16, 2023. Ages are given at time of offense.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
Kyle Ray Gran, 28, Brownsville, Minn., miscellaneous nuisances, fined $150.
Gina Marie Hawkins, 46, Hudson, Wis., miscellaneous nuisances, fined $150.
William L. Krause the third, 59, La Crescent, Minn., miscellaneous nuisances, fined $150.
Mary Ann Lemay, 29, Caledonia, Minn., miscellaneous nuisances, fined $150.
Jacqueline Renee Olson, 34, Caledonia, Minn., miscellaneous nuisances, fined 150.
Dustin Todd Ranzenberger, 34, Caledonia, Minn., Caledonia, Minn., miscellaneous nuisances, fined $150.
Samuel Arthur Sherod, 21, Minneapolis, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Kenneth Dean Sjarpe, 61, Rochester, Minn., DWI, guilty, convicted, sentenced, fined $175.
Michael Barry Skifton, 37, Caledonia, Minn., miscellaneous nuisances, fined $150.
MINN. STATE PATROL
Rebecca Anne Franzen, 32, Winona, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Mason Shannon Murray, 16, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $125.
Teresa Mary Nielsen, 66, Hokah, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Melody Maye Pahl, 60, Oelwein, Iowa, speeding, fined $135.
Nevis Margaret Perry, 68, Tomah, Wis., speeding, fined $135.
Aubrey Lee Schroeder, 42, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Kevin Joseph Banks, 22, West Concord, Minn., speeding, fined $215.
Shay Christian Cody, 51, Spring Grove, Minn., driving after cancellation, fined $275.
Jordan Robert Hayes, 35, La Crescent, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $275. No insurance, fined $200. Operating a vehicle with expired registration, fined $30.
Lori Jo Romo, 59, Arkdale, Wis., speeding, fined $135.
Theodore Francis Sojka, 75, Decorah, Iowa, speeding, fined $115.
Hunter Jerrod Welke, 16, Hokah, Minn., speeding, fined $215.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Gabrielle Nicole Drews, 19, Mapleton, Minn., speeding, fined $125.
Michael Frederick Fisher, 41, Caledonia, Minn., careless driving, fined $200.
Ashlee Michon Hoffman, 29, Onalaska, Wis., driving after revocation, fined $275. Driver must carry proof of insurance with operating a motor vehicle, fined $200.
Karl August Schroeder, 31, La Crescent, Minn., domestic assault-misdemeanor, guilty, stay of adjudication, continued, probation, condition, fined $200.
