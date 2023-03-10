The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office Feb. 23-March 2, 2023. Ages are given at time of offense.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office Feb. 23-March 2, 2023. Ages are given at time of offense.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
Katelyn Mae Reinsvold, 30, La Crosse, Wis., driving after suspension, fined $275.
Todd Michael Walleser, 26, Farmersburg, Iowa, speeding, fined $125.
MINN. STATE PATROL
Heath Eldred Gerard, 42, Racine, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Roslynn Olivia Johnson, 21, Richland Center, Wis., speeding, fined $135.
Ryan Allan Niedfeldt, 44, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Erin Rose Wieser, 23, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $115.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Brenda Marie Ardinger, 55, Mabel, Minn., winter parking/fail to move vehicle for snow removal, fined $22.
Vincent James Arttus, 28, La Crosse, Wis., third degree driving while under the influence of alcohol, guilty, convicted, sentenced, probation, local confinement, fined $510.
Teagun Andrew Campbell, 18, Norwalk, Wis., speeding, fined $215.
Keith Allan Halvorson, 67, Spring Grove, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.
Kevin Raymond Ostrowski, 41, Onalaska, Wis., operating an unregistered vehicle/without plates on public streets, fined $175. No proof of insurance, fined $200.
Katelyn Mae Reinsvold, 30, La Crosse, Wis., operating a motor vehicle after license suspension/revocation/cancellation, fined $275.
Isaak Aaron Solum, 27, Spring Grove, Minn., vehicle parked against traffic, fined $32.
Kimberly Beth Zezulka, 55, Caledonia, Minn., driving after cancellation, fined $275. Speeding, fined $50.
Nicole Marie Pearson, 42, Houston, Minn., theft, fined $236.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Steven Michael Heath, 46, Henderson, Nevada, domestic assault, not guilty, dismissed, continued, probation, condition. Fifth degree fear of bodily harm or death, not guilty, dismissed, continued, probation, condition.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.