The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office Feb. 2-9, 2023. Ages are given at time of offense.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
Contessa Ann Fogel, 34, Caledonia, Minn., wireless communications device, fined $125.
Nicholas Lee Holten, 35, Spring Grove, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $275.
MINN. STATE PATROL
Isaac Anthony Lange, 22, Houston, Minn., hit and run damage to property along road, fined $175.
Stephen Keith Walter, 66, Houston, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.
SPRING GROVE POLICE DEPT.
Carlos Lamer Jackson, 53, Spring Grove, Minn., disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, fined $75.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Abby Rose Gastfield, 23, Preston, Minn., following vehicle more closely than reasonable and prudent, fined $125. No insurance, fined $200.
Zachariah Henry Landree, 28, Brownsville, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Andrew John Mclain, 27, Brownsville, Minn., DWI, guilty, convicted, stay of imposition, probation, condition, fined $300.
Lance Robert Nelson, 21, Bloomington, Minn., speeding, fined $275.
Lori Jo Romo, 60, Arkdale, Wis., speeding, fined $135.
Pedro Sanchez Salas, 45, Caledonia, Minn., driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type, fined $175.
Luke Francis Wemer, 27, Caledonia, Minn., DWI, guilty, convicted, stay of imposition, probation, fined $500.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Gulab Singh, 26, Richmond, New York, duty to drive with due care-speed greater than reasonable, fined $115.
MINNESOTA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES
John Frederick Moen, 42, Caledonia, Minn., snowmobile registration, fined $125.
Joseph Walter Taylor, 37, Caledonia, Minn., snowmobile registration, fined $125.
