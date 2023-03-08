Houston County law enforcement report: Feb. 16-23 Mar 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office Feb. 16-23, 2023. Ages are given at time of offense.CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.Danielle Terese Erickson, 31, Caledonia, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $275.Brian Michael Goetzinger, 45, Caledonia, Minn., driving an unregistered motor vehicle, fined $375.Torria Dil Anna Avery Sims, 25, Caledonia, Minn., no proof of insurance, guilty, convicted, sentenced, local confinement.MINN. STATE PATROLRichard Ryan Kuehl, 40, Tomah, Wis., speeding, fined $135.Jackie Lea Patschull, 41, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $115.Michelle Marie Schultz, 44, Winona, Minn., speeding, fined $135.HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFFAndrew Dean Browns, 41, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $115.Carole Ann Collett, 74, Fountain, Minn., speeding, fined $135.Dennis Ray Hahn, 54, Houston, Minn., fifth degree assault, guilty, convicted, sentenced, probation, fined $75.Mikayla Anne Mensink, 28, Houston, Minn., speeding, fined $135.Christopher David Pieper, 19, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $275.Ashton Kay Towne, 22, Spring Grove, Minn., operating an unregistered vehicle/without plates on public streets, fined $175.Ariana Mae Williams, 21, La Crescent, Minn., possess/sale of a small amount of marijuana, fined $125.LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.Tressa Ryanin Poirier, Tomah, 41, Wis., duty to drive with due care, fined $115.Waynette Michelle Jones, 49, Edinburgh, Indi., speeding, fined $135. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Caledonia Argus Feb 27, 2023 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.