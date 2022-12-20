The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office Dec. 8-Dec. 15, 2022. Ages are given at time of offense.
MINN. STATE PATROL
Mario Alberto, 27, Norwalk, Wis., no Minnesota driver's license, fined $175.
Derek Fredrick Banitt, 32, LaCrescent, Minn., speeding, fined $375, careless driving, fined $100.
Brenna Lynn Bausch, 33, Hokah, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Samuel Jeffery Bendel, 20, Stoddard, Wis., controlled substance crime in the fifth degree, guilty, statutory stay of adjudication, continued, probation, fined $225.
Keith Burnette Brock, 29, Tomah, Wis., duty to drive with due care, fined $115.
Robert Bayard Burkhart, 62, Brownsville, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.
Jarmillo Gilberto Canada, 31, Fort Worth, Texas, speeding, fined $135, no Minnesota driver's license, fined $100.
Roy William Fried III, 61, Fountain City, Wis., speeding, fined $115.
Randy James Hunt, 55, Zumbrota, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $275, no proof of insurance, fined $200.
Sarah Alyce Inglett, 26, Winona, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Star Tamara Obiofu, 24, Winona, Minn., instruction permit violation, fined $125.
Morish Otema, 32, Sun Prairie, Wis., instruction permit violation, fined $125.
Paisley Jonathan Louis, 33, La Crosse, Wis., seat belt required, fined $100.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Logan Lee Dunsmoor, 21, River Falls, Wis., speeding, fined $115.
Brandon David Foellmi, 42, Brownsville, Minn., DWI, fined $400.
Freddy Lagos Olvias, 35, Postville, Iowa, driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type, fined $175.
Andrew, John, Schwanbeck, 42, LaCrescent, Minn., theft, fined $200.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Bradley John Dungy, 53, LaCrescent, Minn., DWI, guilty, convicted, sentenced, probation, local confinement, fined $425, speeding, fined $60.
Jacob Benjamin Erickson, 24, LaCrescent, Wis., unattached trailer, fined $95.
Ryan Lee Williams, 20, LaCrescent, Minn., speeding, fined $215.
MINN. DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES
Travis Fames Frank, 28, Houston, Minn., transportation of firearms, fined $175.
Artyom Miller, 54, Mequon, Wis., gross over limits of wild animals, fined $2,075.
Ryan Richard Rennaker, 46, Circle Pines, Minn., operating an unregistered ATV, fined $125.
GAMBLING ENFORCEMENT DIVISION
Elsie Jean Babler, 57, Caledonia, Minn., conduct lottery/possess facilities, fined $125.
Lee Alan Babler, 60, Caledonia, Minn., conduct lottery/possess facilities, fined $125.
