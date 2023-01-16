The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office Dec. 29-Jan. 5, 2022. Ages are given at time of offense.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
Sierra Ann Bechtel, 24, Caledonia, Minn., speed greater than what is reasonable, fined $115.
Dylon Gerhard Erickson, 31, Caledonia, Minn., miscellaneous nuisances, fined $150.
Michele Joann Gross, 39, Sartell, Minn., speed greater than what is reasonable, fined $115.
MINN. STATE PATROL
Tiffany Marie Beck, 35, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $115.
Sarah Kristen Burnham, 32, La Crescent, Minn., driving after suspension, fined $275. Seat belt required, fined $25.
Veronika Kovaleva Rayno, 38, Belton, Texas, speeding, fined $125.
Elizabeth Marie Trebtoske, 33, Houston, Minn., no Minnesota driver's license, fined $75.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Brooklynn Ann Olloff, 19, Onalaska, Wis., speeding, fined $115.
Nicole Marie Pearson, 42, Houston, Minn., controlled substance crime in the fifth degree, guilty, convicted, sentenced, local confinement, probation, fined $150.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Rosebud Mary Coleman, 35, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $125.
Matthew Yasima Faber, 50, Saint Paul, Minn., speeding, fined $215.
Eddie Lamorris Jones, 37, Winona, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Maija Marie Karkanen, 41, Ferryville, Wis., fourth degree driving while under the influence of alcohol, guilty, convicted, sentenced, local confinement, probation, fined $500.
Christine Louise Liethen, 34, La Crescent, Minn., third degree driving while under the influence of alcohol, guilty, convicted, sentenced, local confinement, probation, condition, fined $425.
Ashlynn Paige Lueck, 21, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $115.
Matthew Francis Post, 40, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $135.
