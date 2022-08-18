The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office August 4 -11, 2022. Ages are given at time of offense.
MINN. STATE PATROL
James Lewis Doyle, 30, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $125.
Laura Joy Eisenberg, 64, Minnetonka, Minn., move over law violation - 2 lanes in same direction, fined $125.
Brenda Mae Kimmerle, 61, Winona, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Jason Kenneth Konkel, 48, Houston, Minn., duty to drive with due care, fined $115.
Jess Michael Moen, 25, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $115.
Nicholas Brayden Moser, 27, La Crescent, Minn., no Minnesota driver’s license, fined $175.
Flabio Olmos, 23, Byron, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Skye Lynn Poppler, 25, Tomah, Wis., speeding, fined $115.
Matthew Lawrence Schreiner, 38, Onalaska, Wis., driving after revocation, fined $275.
Raynee Elizabeth Schuster, 22, Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., speeding, fined $115.
Brianna Sandra Steinmetz, 27, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Blaine William Storlie, 27, Caledonia, Minn., DWI, 2 days local confinement, probation, fined $400.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
McCartney Anne Callan, 20, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $215.
Cory Lynn Folstad, 51, Decorah, Iowa, third degree DWI, 2 days local confinement, probation, fined $480.
Judith Ann Gantenbein, 61, Brownsville, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Carly Frances Polak, 21, Blaine, Minn., theft-take/use/transfer movable property - no consent, fined $125.
Samuel Edward Stemper, 23, Caledonia, Minn., DWI, 1 day local confinement, probation, fined $575.
Erin Alexandria Woods, 26, Spring Grove, Minn., school bus - fail to stop - pass bus, stay of adjudication, continued, probation, fined $300.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
Gregory Dean Eckert, 36, Onalaska, Wis., seat belt required, fined $100.
Colleen Marie Ehlert, 53, Hokah, Minn., speeding, fined $125, failure to obtain new driver’s license after changing name or address, fined $20.
Paul Charles Lamb, 49, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $125.
Amber Darlene Rupp, 38, Hokah, Minn., theft - by check, stay of adjudication, continued, probation, pay $180 restitution.
Adrian Tzanahua Salas, 32, Caledonia, Minn., driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type, fined $175, rear lamps required on all motor vehicles at end of train, fined $40, operate vehicle with expired registration, fined $30.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Shawna Lee Bonnett, 43, Brownsville, Minn., driver fails to stop for STOP sign, fined $125.
Blake William Bornholdt, 29, Spring Grove, Minn., speeding, fined $125.
Sarah Jean Jilk-Thompson, 35, Houston, Minn., disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal, continued, probation.
Matthew Karl Rekerle, 36, Rochester, Minn., speeding, fined $125.
Fong Yang, 50, Onalaska, Wis., operate motor vehicle after license suspension/revocation/cancellation, fined $275, uninsured vehicle - driver violation, fined $200.
SPRING GROVE POLICE DEPT.
Shauntay Laree Merchlewitz, 37, Spring Grove, Minn., issue dishonored check, stay of adjudication, continued, probation, pay $42 restitution.
