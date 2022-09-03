The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office Aug. 18-25, 2022. Ages are given at time of offense.
MINN. STATE PATROL
Amanda Marie Beach, 40, Dakota, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Sarah Kristen Burnham, 31, La Crosse, Wis., driving after suspension, fined $275.
Blake Paul Eggert, 23, Lewiston, Minn., speeding, fined $115, expired registration, fined $30.
Michael Frederick Fisher, 40, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $125.
Margaret A. Hamman, 23, Oshkosh, Wis., speeding, fined $115.
Kikol Jolene Hegland, 47, Rushford, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Kaiya Mikhail Kellerman, 20, Jefferson, Ohio, speeding, fined $135.
Sean Michael Kinney, 21, Northfield, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Jennifer Lynn Snyder, 43, Houston, Minn., no proof of insurance, fined $275.
Brynne Reece Steckelberg, 20, Waverly, Iowa, speeding, fined $115.
Cory Shane Taylor, 31, La Crosse, Wis., driving after suspension, fined $275.
Nicole Marie Tuma, 31, New Prague, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Jeremy Paul Virock, 41, Brownsville, Minn., driving after suspensiion, fined $275.
Travis Wesley Winters, 43, La Crosse, Wis., driving after suspension, fined $275.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Brady Patrick Hove, 18, La Crosse, Wis., liquor - consumption by persons under 21, fined $175.
Carol Jean Kellum, 60, Kirksville, Mo., speeding, fined $115.
Lauren Kathleen Murphy, 30, Lewiston, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Kailix Kristopher Roe, 19, La Crosse, Wis., liquor - consumption by persons under 21, fined $175.
Tyler Vane Snyder, 19, Northfield, Minn., liquor - consumption by persons under 21, fined $175.
Samuel Eward Stemper, 24, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $215.
Ashton Kay Towne, 21, Shakopee, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
Sarah Louise Christen, 39, Waukon, Iowa, speeding, fined $125.
Matthew Martin Pieper, 40, Caledonia, Minn., operate vehicle with expired registration, fined $105.
HOKAH POLICE DEPT.
Nicholas Aaron Modzinski, 30, Clinton Twp. Mich., speeding, fined $135.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Daniel Ray Emmer, 56, La Crosse, Wis., driving without a valid license, fined $175, speeding, fined $60.
Elijah Gold Record, 30, Winona, Minn., display cancelled/stolen/revoked plates, fined $375.
