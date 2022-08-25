The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office August 11-18, 2022. Ages are given at time of offense.
MINN. STATE PATROL
Heidi Nicole Amundson, 26, Holmen, Wis., speeding, fined $135.
Anthony B. Bezsylko, 44, Chicago, Ill., speeding, fined $115.
Sarah Krisen Burnham, 31, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $275, driving after suspension, fined $200.
Thomas Peter Colsch, 56, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Carl Gregory Fuhrman, 58, Crystal Falls, Mich., speeding, fined $115.
Seth Sawyer Hauser, 22, Holmen, Wis., speeding, fined $115.
Grace Suzanne Jacobson, 17, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $135, move over law violation - fail to reduce speed until passed, fined $50.
Joshua John Prochaska, 37, Houston, Minn., driving after suspension, fined $275.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Emma Rose Buttell, 22, Caledonia, Minn., operate vehicle with expired registration, fined $105.
Jackson Cade Koepke, 18, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Rae Marie Swartz, 61, Waukon, Iowa, speeding, fined $275.
David Allan Trocinski, 46, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $215.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
Rebecca Lyn Christensen, 58, Rushford, Minn., speeding, fined $125.
Tristan Patrick Erickson, 22, Tomah, Wis., driving after revocation, fined $275.
Dustin Robert Gavin, 35, La Crescent, Minn., disorderly conduct, stay of adjudication, continued, probation.
Chad Michael Ravens, 42, Hokah, Minn., hands-free law violation, fined $125.
George Edward Solum, 72, Spring Grove, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
HOKAH POLICE DEPT.
Richard Allen Graham, 27, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Edward Alfred Bodston, 41, La Crosse, Wis., operate motor vehicle after license suspension/revocation/cancellation, fined $275, uninsured vehicle - driver violation, fined $200.
Nico Day Coen, 26, Viroqua, Wis., speeding, fined $125.
Anthony Jared Daley, 37, Rochester, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Andrew Bryce Daniel, 19, Hokah, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Tyler Edward Hurguy, 26, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Hannah Rae Komay, 23, Onalaska, Wis., speeding, fined $125.
Carissa Kay Nelson, 36, La Crosse, Wis., operate motor vehicle after license suspension/revocation/cancellation, fined $275.
Jason S. Rankin, 49, La Crosse, Wis., operate motor vehicle after license suspension/revocation/cancellation, fined $275.
Scott Kendall Stram, 42, Cochrane, Wis., speeding, fined $125.
Caleb Kenneth Traff, 27, La Crescent, Minn., disorderly conduct, 2 days local confinement, fined $175.
Kylie Marie Welch, 20, Davenport, Iowa, speeding, fined $115.
Joshua Samuel Williams, 29, La Crescent, Minn., garbage in yard, fined $115.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
