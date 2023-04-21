The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office April 6-13, 2023. Ages are given at time of offense.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
Trevor James Mitchell, 36, Caledonia, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $275.
Axel Terrence Parish, 39, Caledonia, Minn., miscellaneous nuisances, fined $150.
Anthony John Rosendahl, 59, Caledonia, Minn., miscellaneous nuisances, fined $150.
Candice Rae Stoltz, 42, Caledonia, Minn., controlled substance crime in the fifth degree - possession, guilty, convicted, sentenced, probation, local confinement, fined $125.
Noah Easton Valentine, 26, Caledonia, Minn., miscellaneous nuisances, fined $150.
MINN. STATE PATROL
Arlin Mark Peterson, 71, Houston, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Joshua John Prochaska, 38, Houston, Minn., speeding, fined $275. Driving after suspension, fined $200.
Madisyn Ann Remlinger, 22, Winona, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Joseph Arthur Sullivan, 71, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Jeffrey Scott Westlake, 59, Houston, Minn., speeding, fined $15.
MN DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES
Kevin Clarence Oyen, 66, Dubuque, Iowa, water safety - failure to have a legal lifesaving device on board watercraft or waterfowl boat, fined $100.
HOKAH POLICE DEPT.
Jessica Marie Pierce, 23, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $275.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Heather Lou Vanminsel Edgington, 55, Spring Grove, Minn., vehicle parked where prohibited by sign, fined $32.
Zachariah Henry Landree, 28, Brownsville, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Bailey Dorothy Lutz, 28, Decorah, Iowa, no proof of insurance, fined $275. Operated a motor vehicle with expired registration, fined $30.
Winter Radiance Mccullar, 24, Rochester, Minn., driving after suspension, fined $275.
Austin Ryan Steele, 38, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Samuel Eliot Folstad, 21, Spring Grove, Minn., fourth degree driving while under the influence of alcohol, guilty, convicted, sentenced, probation, local confinement, fined $400.
Kyle Aaron Seidel, 31, Genoa, Wis., drugs - possess over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle, guilty, convicted, fined $75. Driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle, fined $200.
