The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office April 27-May 4, 2023. Ages are given at time of offense.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
Israel Sanchez Salas, 17, Caledonia, Minn., fourth degree DWI, guilty, convicted, sentenced, local confinement, probation, fined $200.
MINN. STATE PATROL
Alivia Jo Beach, 32, Dakota, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Roque Calderon Medrano, 45, Albert Lea, Minn., following/close reasonable, fined $125.
Kaelyn Nicole Kath, 17, Brownsville, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Alan Joseph Lasee, 85, De Pere, Wis., failure to yield upon entering roadway, fined $125.
Jude Henr D Thewarasige, 29, Houston, Minn., speeding, fined $125.
Charles Allen Winch, 21, Stewartville, Minn., speeding, fined $155.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Douglas Allen Englund Jr., 58, Houston, Minn., no proof of insurance, fined $275.
William Joseph Gage, 23, Edina, Minn., speeding, fined $215.
Ronda Joy Lynch, 51, Dorchester, Iowa, speeding, fined $135.
Chad Edward Meiners, 49, Eitzen, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Ashley Ann Mohn, 35, Lansing, Iowa, speeding, fined $115.
Tiffany Ann Obrien, 29, La Crescent, speeding, fined $125. No insurance, fined $200.
Joshua John Prochaska, 38, Houston, Minn., driving after suspension, fined $275. No insurance, fined $200. Operating a motor vehicle with expired registration, fined $30.
Carver James Allen Ritterling, 22, Brownsville, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Tracy Ann Samuelson, 59, Decorah, Iowa, speeding, fined $115.
Jessica Renee Smith, 22, Fulton, Misso., no proof of insurance, fined $275.
Leroy Michael Stadtler, 54, Spring Grove, Minn., vehicle parked in front of or within 10 feet of a driveway, fined $32.
Dane Patrick Wiskow, 25, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $135.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Kaitlan Ann Ames, 36, La Crescent, Minn., driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type, fined $175. Driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle, fined $200.
Kiara Mae Keip, 19, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $125.
Scott Joesph Lintelman, 53, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Albert Thomas Miller, 80, La Crescent, Minn., tamper with motor vehicle/enter without owner permission, fined $135.
Pamela Irene Runningen, 69, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $125.
Leroy Michael Stadtler Jr., 54, Spring Grove, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Dor Ethan Vandahl, 53, Winona, Minn., controlled substance crime in the fifth degree, guilty, convicted, stay of imposition, probation, fined $150.
Bryan Joseph Wurm, 31, La Crescent, Minn., driver fails to stop for STOP sign, fined $125.
DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES
Wilson Jeovany Robles, 37, Columbia Heights, Minn., taking fish in closed season, fined $525.
Corbin Jon Turner, 26, Richland Center, Wis., watercraft - personal floatation or lifesaving devices required, fined $100.
