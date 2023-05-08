The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office April 20-27, 2023. Ages are given at time of offense.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
Steven Joseph Zahn, 53, Caledonia, Minn., operating a motor vehicle with expired registration, fined $105.
MINN. STATE PATROL
Karrie Lynn Heydt, 54, Stewartville, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $275.
Jennifer Lynn Morgan, 68, Houston, Minn., no Minnesota driver's license, fined $175.
Raymond Edward Poulin, 51, Winona, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Lee Travis Zenke, 28, Robbinsdale, Minn., fail to change address/name within 30 days, fined $95.
HOKAH POLICE DEPT.
Erin Marie McKay, 25, Harmony, Minn., speeding, fined $125.
Rene Paul Zimmeman, 43, Genoa, Wis., speeding, fined $125. No MV insurance, fined $200.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Heather Marie Bjorge, 37, Onalaska, Wis., speeding, fined $115.
Shawna Lee Bonnett, 44, Brownsville, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Samuel Jerome Boudreau, 26, Dakota, Minn., speeding, fined $125. No proof of insurance, fined $200.
Derek James Drew, 33, Decorah, Iowa, driving at less than the posted speed limit, fined $125.
Alan Curtis Frydenlund, 63, Spring Grove, Minn., winter parking, fined $32.
Mikel Marie Herman, 25, Caledonia, Minn., fourth degree driving while impaired, guilty, convicted, sentenced, local confinement, probation, condition, fined $400.
Kimberlee Anne Hodyniak, 38, Hokah, Minn., speeding, fined $215.
Jacob Cole Lindberg, 33, Holmen, Wis., speeding, fined $135.
Nathan Lucas Mathsen, 39, Spring Grove, Minn., disorderly conduct, guilty, convicted, sentenced, local confinement, probation, condition, restitution $400, fined $475.
Jesus Ordonez Morales, 36, Postville, Iowa, driving after revocation, fined $275.
Zebulon Luke Mumm, 25, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $215.
Diane Helen Ottemess, 73, Spring Grove, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Joshua John Prochaska, 38, Houston, Minn., driving after suspension, fined $275. No insurance, fined $200. Operating a motor vehicle with expired registration, fined $30.
Chad William Stutzka, 50, Houston, Minn., operating a motor vehicle after license suspension/revocation/cancellation, fined $275.
Camron John Sylling, 22, Eitzen, Minn., use of wireless communications device, fined $125.
Cullen Seamus Carns-Hilliker, 45, Houston, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Isaiah Travis-Scott Fogel, 17, Caledonia, Minn., failure to stop for traffic control signal, fined $125.
Maggie Ann Ideker, 17, Hokah, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Charles Lewis Johnson, 49, Hokah, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Elias James Mccool, 18, La Crescent, Minn., traffic regulation - seat belt required, fined $100.
Mark Francis Melde, 33, La Crescent, Minn., traffic regulation - seat belt required, fined $100.
Carter Evin Todd, 18, La Crescent, Minn., liquor consumption by persons under 21, fined $175.
