The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office April 13-20, 2023. Ages are given at time of offense.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office April 13-20, 2023. Ages are given at time of offense.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
Marc Robert Mickschl, 53, Caledonia, Minn., miscellaneous nuisances, fined $150.
MINN. STATE PATROL
Anthony Jerome Lamore, 36, West Salem, Wis., speeding, fined $75.
Maxwell Thomas Olson, 24, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $115.
Jacy Brooke Rieves Green, 19, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $115.
MN DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES
Joel Robert Greener, 23, Stoddard, Wis., taking fish without a license, fined $175.
Micheal Ronald Rohrer, 63, Brownsville, Minn., taking fish without a license, fined $175.
HOKAH POLICE DEPT.
David John Blackstone, 55, Holmen, Wis., driving after revocation, fined $275. Speeding, fined $50.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Xavier David Chloupek, 19, Decorah, Iowa, vehicle parked within 10 feet of a fire hydrant, fined $32. Winter parking/failure to move vehicle for snow removal, fined $10.
Taylor James Murphy, 29, Caledonia, Minn., driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type, fined $175. No insurance, fined $200.
Billy Jay Ortiz, 35, Peterson, Minn., speeding, fined $70.
Jayla Bryana Queen, 21, Winona, Minn., driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type, fined $175.
Emma Rose Tyribakken, 19, Dorchester, Iowa, vehicle parked where prohibited by sign, fined $32.
Skye Michael Welch, 19, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
John Owen Wojahn, 39, Houston, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Antwon Lewis Hurdle, 27, La Crescent, Minn., operating a motor vehicle after license suspension/revocation/cancellation, fined $275.
Jacob Jonathan Knutson, 23, Hokah, Minn., controlled substance crime in the fifth degree, guilty, statutory stay of adjudication, continued, probation, fined $125.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.