The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office July 21-28, 2022. Ages are given at time of offense.
MINN. STATE PATROL
MINN. STATE PATROL
Megan Marie Brown, 24, Peterson, Minn., speeding, fined $125. Kyle Patrick Luchinski, 34, Brookfield, Wis., speeding, fined $115. Todd Allen Meiners, 50, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $115. Mary J. Prew Clements, 73, Eastman, Wis., speeding, fined $215. Peter Filip Schmidt, 24, Arden Hills, Minn., speeding, fined $215. Blake Robert Schoh, 35, Lansing, Iowa, speeding, fined $125. Peter Allen Sherer, 66, Sioux Falls, S.D., speeding, fined $115. Elsie Lee Walters, 23, Houston, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Lilly Lucinda Beach, 19, Dakota, Minn., liquor - consumption by persons under 21, fined $175.
Shay Robert McReynolds, 40, Caledonia, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $275, no insurance - driver violation, fined $200. Alexys Kiara Norton, 22, La Crescent, Minn., no insurance - driver violation, fined $275. Eric Scott Rask, 30, New Albin, Iowa, speeding, fined $115. Eric Steven Weymiller, 43, Harpers Ferry, Iowa, speeding, fined $115.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
David Scott Beech, 33, Caledonia, Minn, dog at large, fined $150. Karen Marie Catton, 57, East Peoria, Va., speeding, fined $135. Lenny Leroy Gums, 50, Necedah, Wis., three parking violations, fined $32 in each case. Randal Sam Hallmark, 63, Eitzen, Minn., speeding, fined $125. Linda Nouchi Hang, 16, Caledonia, Minn., two counts failure to yield right of way, fined $125 first count, $50 second.
Patricia Lynn Ruud, 66, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $135. Preston Anthony Wolowicz, 16, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $135. Kimberly Beth Zezulka, 54, Caledonia, Minn., driving after cancellation, fined $275.
HOKAH POLICE DEPT.
Lorene Marie Bearbower, 59, Caledonia, Minn.,speeding, fined $135.
Cody James Frye, 21, Caledonia, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $275, no insurance - owner, fined $200, registration must be changed within 30 days, fined $30, failure to obtain new driver’s license after changing name or address, fined $20.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Jennifer Lee Klingman, 36, Waukon, Iowa, speeding, fined $215. Dennis Samuel Moore, 76, Dresbach, Minn., speeding, fined $125, driving without a valid license, fined $100.
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
Curtis Lee Schuttemeier, 66, Caledonia, Minn., OHV - operate without registration, fined $125.
