Houston Co. Law Enforcement Association
Left to right, Caledonia Police Chief Kurt Zender, Hokah Police Officer Mike Razmuson, La Crescent Police Officer Ryan Quanrud, Caledonia Police Officer Nate Person, Spring Grove Police Chief Paul Folz, Houston Police Chief Brett Hurley, La Crescent Police Officer Kaylee Inglett and Houston County Sheriff Mark Inglett. Seated next to Santa is a Caledonia girl who received a special visit.

Argus Staff

Santa received a special escort around the area on Thursday, Dec. 23, as he delivered gifts early to a few families.

Several Houston County law enforcement officers helped escort Santa to homes in Houston County for a special visit and delivering Christmas gifts. 

The Houston County Area Law Enforcement Association hosted the event and officers from Caledonia, Hokah, Spring Grove, Houston and La Crescent police departments and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office visited homes with Santa. 

Houston County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Christopher Frick said they added homes in Mabel and Rushford, since Fillmore County deputies and businesses supported the organization. 

Before the visit, the local officer for the town knocked on the door, and told the kids that they delivered their list to Santa. Then kids got to visit with Santa and received a Christmas gift. 

The association raised $1,500 for gifts to families, or seven children in six school districts. Frick gave a special thank you to Walmart in Onalaska, Wisconsin and Pepsi of La Crosse, Wisconsin for its donation of $1,000 each. Kwik Trip donated $50 or $100 gift cards too. Donations from private parties and business helped as well.  

