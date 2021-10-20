By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Of all the places one could grow up, perhaps the apartment in the jailhouse would have to be one of the most unique experiences, and it was, for Lois (Brown) Anderson, 93, originally of Spring Grove.
Anderson’s father, Arthur Clarence Brown (known as A.C.) took office in 1927 and served until 1938. As sheriff, he was expected to move into the jail with his family.
Recently, Anderson and her daughter, Kim, toured the jail, now out of use. Anderson said she remembered sliding down the bannister.
“I really enjoyed looking at the jail. It brought a lot of memories back,” she said. “I really feel it’s got to be saved, in some way or another.”
Reflecting on the history of the jail, Anderson said she “wished everybody in Houston County would realize that the jail doesn’t just belong to Caledonia.”
“It belongs to Houston County of course. It belongs to Spring Grove, Caledonia ... La Crescent, Houston,” she said. “It just seems these other towns don’t care. They should care. It belongs to all of them.”
She also noted the beds in cells had been changed. When Anderson was growing up there, she remembered the beds were metal frames held up by chains on the walls and little mats to serve as the mattress.
And occasionally, when there were no prisoners serving a sentence, Anderson and her sister would roller skate on the steel floors.
“It made a horrendous noise, but nobody cared because no one was there but us,” she said.
A.C. Brown also enjoyed music and when there was a female prisoner, he would ask her if she would like to play the piano for the family. Anderson remembers one such prisoner, who smoked a corncob pipe, and every so often, she would stop the music, light up the corncob pipe and smoke it.
Anderson and her siblings were not allowed to go near the cell block when prisoners were present. She remembers a sign near the back of the jailhouse that said, “Do not talk to the prisoners. This means U!”
Anderson’s daughter Kim notes the enormous change in human behavior and the antiquity of the jail. She found a document in a lard tin in her grandmother’s garage that stated a prisoner had gotten a hold of the key while the sheriff was away, unlocked his cell, walked into his best friend’s cell and they played cards all day.
Anderson also recalls playing with a local police officer’s son, Alfred McGinnis, in the sandbox next to the jail. They would play “Store” and sell a Quaker Oats box full of sand. McGinnis’ father had a beautiful German shepard named King. King wasn’t a pet and he had an intimidating look about him. King accompanied McGinnis on rounds around Caledonia, checking business’s doors at night.
A.C. Brown also had humanity about him, as if someone owed a grocery bill, they would trade fish or eggs, or even an extra puppy to A.C. and he would cover the bill, much to his wife’s dismay.
Anderson also liked sleeping in a room reserved for female prisoners. It was kept immaculate by Anderson’s mother, and when there were not prisoners present, Anderson got to sleep in that room because then she didn’t have to share with her sister.
“We kids called it the ‘crazy room.’ My sister wasn’t interested in it. I thought it was wonderful,” she said. “I laid there at night and I could see the shadow of the bars as the cars drove by.”
After Brown’s term as sheriff ended, the family bought the Ballard House Hotel in Spring Grove and made repairs to it. When WWII hit, Minnesota governor Harold E. Stassen got him a civilian job at Camp McCoy as a captain of the guards. Then A.C. Brown worked on the Alaska-Canadian highway, all the way up to Alaska where he eventually became police chief in Nome, Alaska.
Anderson hopes the jail will live on in Houston County.
“Now it’s time for us all to get it together and continue on, little by little. I feel it can be done and should be done,” she said.
