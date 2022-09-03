Pictured, from left to right: Dan Kruse – Midwest Machinery, Shanon Schuttemeier – De-Su Holsteins, Mike Stemper – Farmers Win Coop. Noah Fenske – Fenske’s IBA, Matt Schuldt – Merchants Bank, Bob Lange – Animal Nutrition Consulting, Phil Klug – Caledonia Implement, Dennis Gavin – Caledonia Haulers, Mark Jennings – Weiser Brothers, Smokey Doyle – Bruening Rock Products, Garrett Waldenberger with Cozy Valley Victor Bellissa, Travis Kingsley – Caledonia Vet, Bill Abrahamzon – Hoof n Hair, Chloe Krueger – Houston Co. Little Miss Squirt, and Savannah Schroeder – Houston Co. Little Miss Squirt Attendant.
On Friday, Aug. 19 during the Houston County Fair, eight-quart bottles of milk were auctioned off for a grand total of $21,950.
Garrett Waldenberger, with his Supreme Champion Brown Swiss cow, received $2,195, while Evan Schroeder, with his Reserve Champion Holstein cow, received $1097.50.
All 32 of the other blue ribbon dairy exhibitors received $548.75 apiece. Kwik Trip gave each of the 61 youth dairy exhibitors a $25 Kwik Trip gift card.
The generous buyers of this year’s eight quarts of milk were: De-Su Holsteins and Bruening Rock Products; Caledonia Haulers; Weiser Brothers; Root River IBA; Driven Embryo Services; Full Circle Nutrition; Fenske’s IBA; Merchants Bank; Bob Lange; Caledonia Implement and Midwest Machinery; Hoof n Hair and Caledonia Veterinary Clinic; Farmer’s Win Coop; Caledonia Haulers; Ag Partners.
Other generous contributors were: Lanesboro Sales Commission; Caledonia Lumber, Lang’s Dairy; Hammell Equipment-Eitzen; Wilmington Mutual Insurance; New Albin Savings Bank; H&H Seeds; and Schieber Seeds.
