Holstein club.jpg

Pictured, from left to right: Dan Kruse – Midwest Machinery, Shanon Schuttemeier – De-Su Holsteins, Mike Stemper – Farmers Win Coop. Noah Fenske – Fenske’s IBA, Matt Schuldt – Merchants Bank, Bob Lange – Animal Nutrition Consulting, Phil Klug – Caledonia Implement, Dennis Gavin – Caledonia Haulers, Mark Jennings – Weiser Brothers, Smokey Doyle – Bruening Rock Products, Garrett Waldenberger with Cozy Valley Victor Bellissa, Travis Kingsley – Caledonia Vet, Bill Abrahamzon – Hoof n Hair, Chloe Krueger – Houston Co. Little Miss Squirt, and Savannah Schroeder – Houston Co. Little Miss Squirt Attendant.

On Friday, Aug. 19 during the Houston County Fair, eight-quart bottles of milk were auctioned off for a grand total of $21,950.

Garrett Waldenberger, with his Supreme Champion Brown Swiss cow, received $2,195, while Evan Schroeder, with his Reserve Champion Holstein cow, received $1097.50.

Load comments