The Houston County Historical Society annual Christmas Open House will be held Saturday, December 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, December 8, from 12- 3 p.m.
The museum is filled with beautiful Christmas displays created by Janene Hosch and Lolita St. Mary. This year the Society is featuring Twelve Days of Christmas ornaments on all the Christmas trees. The Lords a’Leaping seem to be missing! Can you help us find them?
The children’s area will have a display of children’s tea sets. Music entertainment will feature a demonstration of the recently donated Regina disc music box and the newly acquired Story & Clark player piano. Audrey Almo will also play seasonal music on the accordion.
Georgia Rosendahl, Spring Grove, has collected ice cream scoops for many years and has loaned a selection of them for visitors to enjoy.
Holiday treats will be served. All are invited to enjoy this free, family oriented event. Displays will be on view until January 13, 2020.
The museum will close December 23 and will reopen January 6.
