By Garrett Waldenberger
The newly formed Houston County Friends of 4-H Boosters put together a County 4-H project day. It was held at the Caledonia Elementary School on Saturday, Feb. 15.
There were 55 youth that participated in this event. The Boosters also provided a free lunch to all the kids, volunteers and parents. The funds to support this event were donated by generous businesses and families in Houston County.
There were 8 classes offered at the Project Day and they all were full. The classes were Cake Decorating, Wiring a Lamp, Wood Signs, Canvas Art, Aerospace, Candy-Making and two Cloverbud Classes.
Both Houston County 4-H and non 4-H youth participated in these classes. Instructors were Tim and Andrea De Wall, Amy Hoscheit, Krista Klug, Andrew Miles, Rebecca Paulson, Tom and Kathy Renk, Hope Turner, Ken and Heidi Waldenberger. Lisa Myhre planned the lunch.
The current committee of the Houston County Friends of 4-H are: President Ken Waldenberger, Vice-President Tim DeWall, Secretary Andrea DeWall and Treasurer Lisa Myhre. Other committee members include Amy Hosheit, Krista Klug, and Sue Crouch.
My favorite part of Houston County 4-H Project day was learning to use the router in the Wood Sign class and building rockets in the Aerospace class. It was a FUN day!
