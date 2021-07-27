One of the oldest homes in Houston will be restored thanks to the newly formed Houston Area Preservation Initiative (HAPI). The goal of HAPI is to preserve the Nels Forsyth house at 301 Maple Street in Houston. The HAPI organization was formed in 2020 and was recently granted 501(c)(3) non-profit organization status. The group is currently developing plans for the restoration of the two-story house and the office building.
The house was built in 1878 by early Houston resident Nels Forsyth. In addition to owning and operating a dray line -- a wagon transport company -- Forsyth also served for many years as a Houston County deputy sheriff. He often transported convicted prisoners to the Minnesota State Penitentiary at Stillwater, Minnesota.
Forsyth passed away in 1935 and the house still remains in the Forsyth family. HAPI’s goal is to make the home available as a community arts and cultural center for small gatherings such as musical performances, historic presentations and other activities.
Members of the HAPI committee include Bryan and Diane Forsyth, Allison Wagner, Diane Lambrecht, Larry Jerviss, Shelly Jerviss, Jim Skree, Ron and Rae Evenson, Richard Bartz, and Frederick and Jane Beseler.
In addition to grant funding, HAPI also welcomes private donations from community members. Tax deductible donations may be sent to HAPI, P.O. Box 292, Houston, MN, 55943.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.