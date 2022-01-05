The Houston Area Preservation Initiative (HAPI), a 501c3 non-profit organization, was recently awarded a several thousand dollar grant by a Southeast Minnesota philanthropic organization. The grant will assist the group’s efforts to preserve the 1878 Nels Forsyth home and buildings at 301 Maple Street in Houston, Minnesota.
HAPI’s goal is to preserve and restore the home and buildings as much as possible to their original state, making it a historical asset and resource for community events and programs. The home and buildings have been in the Forsyth family since they were built and are among the oldest surviving buildings in the City of Houston. Nels Forsyth was an early resident of Houston. In addition to operating a dray line, i.e. freight wagon service, Forsyth was a deputy sheriff in Houston County and often transported prisoners to the Minnesota State prison at Stillwater. Forsyth passed away in 1927.
The grant funds are greatly appreciated and will help HAPI complete needed roofing and chimney work to prevent weather damage as additional preservation work moves forward.
HAPI board members include: Allison Wagner, Ron and Rae Evenson, Frederick and Jane Beseler, James Skree, Larry Jerviss, Shelley Jerviss, Bryan and Diane Forsyth, Diane Lambrecht, and Richard Bartz.
For more information about the project, e-mail: fwbeseler@gmail.com
Tax deductible donations to HAPI, a 501c3 organization, are greatly appreciated. For information on how to donate, e-mail: ljerviss@gmail.com.
