Descendants of Henry C. and Sophia (Franzen) Fruechte are encouraged to attend the 77th Fruechte Family Reunion on Sunday, Aug. 14 at St. Luke’s Church basement in Eitzen.
Heinrich Christoph Fruechte was born in 1838 on a farm near Lunenburg in northern Germany. He immigrated to the United States in 1860 in search of gold and the hope of owning a farm of his own. Upon arrival in the U.S., he changed his name to Henry. He traveled to the Chicago area where he worked at different jobs and met Sophia Franzen who he married in 1862.
Following their wedding, Henry traveled to the Eitzen area where some of Sophia’s relatives settled. He worked on area farms and helped break up the prairies for other settlers. Finally, he had the chance to homestead 160 acres in Winnebago Township approximately one mile east of Eitzen on which he built the first frame house in the community (other homes were log houses). After a few years, his father-in-law purchased additional acres and were added to the original homestead to create a farm of 450 acres. He also owned a couple farms (approximately 600 acres) in western Minnesota.
The Fruechte’s had two extra houses on the farm. As a result, many families from Germany found shelter and work for a year or two at the Fruechte’s before they could build a home of their own.
Henry C. Fruechte was one of the organizers of the St. Luke’s Evangelical Church in Eitzen. Henry died in 1915 and Sophia passed in 1932. They are both buried at St. Luke’s cemetery in Eitzen.
Ten children were born to the union of Henry and Sophia. Since 1937, the eight surviving children and their offspring have had 76 Fruechte Family Reunions on the second Sunday in August. Today, the Fruechte family is numerous and widespread. As a result, reunion participation has dwindled and there are discussions the 2022 Reunion will be the final gathering!
Questions? Contact a branch representative: Herman (Kathy Houdeck or Wilfred Bunge or Steve Fruechte); Rosina (Dorothy Sorum or Mary Wadium); Otto (Lawrence Fruechte); Henry (Gretchen Anderson); Louise (Loren Hartley or Marlene Hutter); August (Bonnie Vickery); Emma (Gail Nelson or Janet Beyer); Franklin H. (Carol Ann Burtness).
