Descendants of Henry C. and Sophia (Franzen) Fruechte are encouraged to attend the 77th Fruechte Family Reunion on Sunday, Aug. 14 at St. Luke’s Church basement in Eitzen.

Heinrich Christoph Fruechte Family 1898

Photo taken in approximately 1898. Seated: Rosina (Korthauer); Mother Sophia (Franzen); Franklin H.; Father Henry C.; Emma (Wiegrefe). Standing: Louise (Thies); August; Herman; Otto; Henry.

Heinrich Christoph Fruechte was born in 1838 on a farm near Lunenburg in northern Germany. He immigrated to the United States in 1860 in search of gold and the hope of owning a farm of his own. Upon arrival in the U.S., he changed his name to Henry. He traveled to the Chicago area where he worked at different jobs and met Sophia Franzen who he married in 1862.

