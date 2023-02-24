After two years of only basic activities, the International Festival of Owls is back to normal! You’ll find a staggering array of owl-themed activities for everyone from children to adults with a serious interest in owls throughout the weekend of March 3-5 in Houston, MN.

The main attraction is the Illinois Raptor Center’s live owl programs featuring Snowy, Eastern Screech-, Barred, Barn, Great Horned, and a possible Short-eared Owls on Saturday and Sunday. These are in addition to the Burrowing, Barn, Eastern Screech-, Great Horned and perhaps Eurasian Eagle Owls on display throughout the weekend at the International Owl Center.

