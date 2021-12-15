By Dana Boler
Guest Columnist
It’s the most wonderful time of the year…or is it?
The holidays can be a very stressful and unhealthy time for many. Purchasing gifts, extra time commitments, being surrounded by unhealthy food and drink choices, lack of exercise and sleep, disagreeing family members, and travel can add extra stress to your plate this season.
I’ve put together a couple of tips to help you have a healthier holiday season.
1. Stress Less: About half of Americans say that their number one stressor during the holiday season is excessive finances. Travel costs, purchasing gifts, donations, and buying new décor are all related to extra costs during this time of year. To limit stress, make sure you are setting a budget for each category. This will help you keep your finances in check. Also, look at what gifting looks like in your family. Does it make sense to buy for everyone you typically buy for? Would a gift exchange game work better? In my family, we select a letter of the alphabet and we each purchase one gift (around $20) and then we do a fun gift exchange game. This is always a ton of fun and a great way to avoid purchasing many gifts.
This time of year, you may also feel inclined to donate to organizations or local charities you support. Although this is a wonderful way to give back, consider donating during a different time of year if you are maxed out financially (maybe your birthday or a loved one’s birthday). If you’re unable to donate monetarily, consider volunteering!
2. Get Some Rest: Everyone needs a different amount of sleep to feel rested, but on average, adults should get 7-8 hours of sleep each day. Sleep will help you limit stress and choose better food choices. When you are lacking in sleep, your hunger hormone, ghrelin, increases. Ghrelin makes you very hungry and crave foods that are high in sugar and carbohydrates. Think about it, when you’re tired and stressed, would you choose a donut or prepare eggs, whole wheat-toast, and fruit for breakfast?
Get some rest by winding down at least 30 minutes before bedtime, stick to a sleep schedule (even on the weekends), put your phone on silent and shut off notifications, avoid heavy meals, caffeine, and alcohol at least two hours before bedtime, and create a restful sleep environment.
3. Drink Water: Staying hydrated is important for your body and mind. On average, adults should aim for half their body weight in ounces unless otherwise advised by your medical professional (180 pound person should drink 90 ounces of water each day). Make sure to always have a large water bottle on hand, especially when you’re traveling this holiday season or at a holiday party.
4. Move Your Body: Moving your body helps limit stress (hello, feel-good hormone, dopamine) and can give you the mindset to choose healthier food and drink options. Make sure you’re fueling your body with good foods such as proteins, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Exercise also helps you sleep better at night.
The CDC recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate activity each week, or at least 30 minutes, five times a week. Exercise should be something you enjoy whether it is hiking, walking the dog, attending a fitness class, doing an at-home workout, or skiing. Choose exercises that are fun for you and it won’t feel much like exercise.
5. Building a Better Plate at Events: There is always too many food and drink choices at holiday gatherings. Keep moderation in check for all unhealthier options, but don’t deprive yourself of your favorite foods. Use small portion sizes for the unhealthier choices and fill your plate with good proteins, vegetables, and fruits. For dessert, consider sharing with someone or having just one cookie instead of three. Listen to your body and eat mindfully. Savor each bite and ask yourself if you’re really still hungry before going back for seconds or thirds.
If there are typically not many healthy choices at your events, why not bring a dish to pass? Others may thank you as well! I have one of my favorites below.
6. Rethink Your Drink: Did you know that hot cocoa has about 28 grams and apple cider has close to 60 grams of sugar in it? Try to avoid drinking too many high-calorie drinks and stick to lower-calorie options.
Alcohol can also contain a lot of extra calories. Stick to one or two alcoholic drinks and choose drinks lower in calories such as light beer or clear liquors (vodka). You can also avoid alcohol by making a mocktail (drinks without the alcohol). Mocktails are a fun way to still get the “feel” of drinking a cocktail, but without the alcohol and added calories. Try a Holiday Moscow Mule with muddled fresh mint and ginger, add ice, top with a ½ can of ginger beer (doesn’t contain alcohol), add a splash of sparkling water and cranberry juice. Garnish with cranberries and a mint leaf.
7. Revamp Your Recipes: When preparing dishes, use simple ways to make them healthier. Many recipes contain cream soups, sour cream, or cream cheese. These are easy to make healthier just by choosing “lighter” versions of each in the grocery store.
Another way to create healthier dishes is to use less of the unhealthy ingredient. For example, use half a cup of sugar rather than one cup sugar in the dish. You may also use natural sugars such as vanilla, honey, pure maple syrup, or nutmeg in place of sugar. The same works for butter, unsweetened applesauce can be a good substitute for butter in some recipes or use olive oil.
8. Have Fun! Focus on connecting with family and friends this holiday season! Do things that you enjoy and remember to always ask yourself, “Does ________bring me/my family joy”? If not, consider changing up your traditions to make your holidays more joyous. Make sure you check off all the things you want to do off your holiday list!
Holiday Honeycrisp Salad
Makes 10 servings
Total Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup unsweetened apple juice or cider
2 to 3 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon salt
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
3 medium Honey crisp apples (about 1 pound) thinly sliced
Juice of ½ lemon
12 ounces salad greens, spring mix, baby spinach, arugula, baby romaine, OR a combo of your favorites
1 cup pecan halves toasted
3/4 cup dried cranberries OR dried cherries
4 ounces crumbled blue cheese (optional)
Instructions
To prepare Apple Cider Vinaigrette, measure oil, apple cider vinegar, apple juice/cider, honey, lemon juice, salt, and pepper into a mason jar. Tightly screw on lid and shake vigorously until everything is thoroughly combined. Alternatively, you may briskly whisk the ingredients together in a medium bowl.
Place apple slices in a large plastic baggie and squeeze the fresh lemon juice (from the lemon half) over them. Close bag and shake to coat. In a large salad bowl, layer salad greens, apple slices, pecans, dried cranberries, and blue cheese. Just before serving, dress with desired amount of Apple Cider Vinaigrette and toss until salad ingredients are evenly coated.
*I’d love to hear of any nutrition topics you’d like to learn more about to feature in future columns.
Dana Boler is a mom of two boys and a wife on a mission to help others become their best self. She is a Certified Health Coach with a Bachelor’s Degree in Dietetics. Her practice, B Your Best Wellness Coaching is personalized Health Coaching with mental health, physical activity, and nutrition in mind.
Follow her for more health-related posts on Instagram and Facebook at B Your Best Wellness Coaching and to inquire about Health Coaching.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.