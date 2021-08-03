By Jan Lee Buxengard

Special to the Argus

The La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen will present their annual Harmony Under the Stars (HUTS) concert on Tuesday, August 10 at Riverside Park in La Crosse. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the newly renovated band shell in the park.

In addition to the barbershop harmony chorus, several quartets from the chapter will be featured. Also, guest performers include Note Above, a women’s barbershop quartet from Onalaska, and possibly a high school barbershop harmony group.

Area members of the Chordsmen include baritone Kevin Anderson and tenor Gary Buxengard.

There is no admission charge for the concert, but a free-will offering will be collected and given to St. Clare Health Mission, a collaborative effort addressing health care access for the poor and uninsured in the La Crosse area.

