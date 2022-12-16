Paying drop-dead accurate homage to some of the best arena acts in the world, Hairball will rock the Jacobson Exhibition Center Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. The 2023 performance will mark Hairball's thirteenth year of performing at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

If you haven't witnessed it before, it's a true to life concert where the Hairball stage literally becomes an entirely new rock concert multiple times a night, as Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith acts, to name a few, are brought to life. Hairball puts on an event; to merely call it a concert would be downright wrong.

Load comments