Paying drop-dead accurate homage to some of the best arena acts in the world, Hairball will rock the Jacobson Exhibition Center Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. The 2023 performance will mark Hairball's thirteenth year of performing at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
If you haven't witnessed it before, it's a true to life concert where the Hairball stage literally becomes an entirely new rock concert multiple times a night, as Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith acts, to name a few, are brought to life. Hairball puts on an event; to merely call it a concert would be downright wrong.
Hairball along with local favorite The Pork Tornadoes tickets go on sale today, Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
Advanced tickets are only available online. All tickets are general admission. Limited VIP tickets are available. The Jacobson Exhibition Center box office will open at 4 p.m. for day-of-show in-person ticket purchases. A $4 convenience charge applies to each ticket. Parking is free.
VIP tickets include access to a premium seating, private bar and restrooms, early entrance at 6 p.m. and 2 free drink tickets.
The Fairgrounds are located at East 30th and East University Avenue, just 10 minutes east of downtown Des Moines. The grounds are host to the iconic Iowa State Fair, but also thousands of other events from weddings, trade shows, meetings and sporting events each year. For more information, call 800/545-FAIR or visit iowastatefairgrounds.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.