Fresh off the heels of their massively successful U.S. tour last summer, the 13-time GRAMMY® award-winning, multi-platinum selling global superstars The Chicks today announced their return to the global stage with The Chicks World Tour 2023. The mega tour kicks off in Norway with stops throughout the UK and Europe before returning to North America. The North American run includes performances in select cities, including Des Moines, Iowa, on August 19.
The Chicks are proud to announce world renowned GRAMMY® award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ben Harper will be joining the tour at the Iowa State Fair.
The Chicks with special guest Ben Harper
Homemakers Furniture Grandstand Concert Series – Kum & Go Stage
Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 8 p.m.
Tickets: $60-$125
Concert tickets go on sale Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. at www.iowastatefair.org or by phone at 800-514-3849.
The Chicks: After nearly 14 years, The Chicks released their fifth studio album GASLIGHTER to rave reviews in July 2020 via Columbia Records. The 12-track record was co-produced by award-winning singer-songwriter, producer and close friend of the band Jack Antonoff. Earning universal recognition as the biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time, The Chicks have sold more than 30.5 million albums and are among an elite group of artists and the only female group to achieve multiple "diamond" selling (ten million copies) releases.
Counting 13 GRAMMY® Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards and numerous Country Music Association Awards among many other accolades, their last record-breaking studio album, TAKING THE LONG WAY (2006), won five GRAMMY® Awards including "Album of the Year," "Record of the Year" and "Song of the Year." The Chicks are Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer. Superstars, renegades, innovators, heroes, villains and moms, they have grown from a band into a cultural phenomenon.
Since the release of their debut album, WIDE OPEN SPACES in 1998, The Chicks music has stirred emotions in fans around the world, making them one of the biggest and most influential bands of our time. Their on-stage reputation has catapulted them to sell over $100 million worth of concert tickets, while outspoken songs like "Goodbye, Earl" and "Not Ready To Make Nice" make it clear that this power trio plays by their own rules. In November 2016, The Chicks performed "Daddy Lessons" alongside Beyoncé at the 50th Anniversary of the Country Music Association Awards and released a studio version of the track to digital outlets the following day.
In 2019, The Chicks returned to the airwaves as a feature on Taylor Swift's "Soon You'll Get Better," one of the leading tracks off Swift's seventh studio album, LOVER. After 14 nearly years, The Chicks released their fifth studio album GASLIGHTER on July 17, 2020. For additional information on The Chicks, please visit www.thechicks.com.
Iowa State Fair Grandstand tickets are already on sale for the following concerts in 2023: FOR KING + COUNTRY with special guest We The Kingdom (Thursday, Aug. 10), Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with Parmalee (Friday, Aug. 11) and Eric Church with special guest Jackson Dean (Sunday, Aug. 13). Tickets can be purchased at www.iowastatefair.org; admission to the Fair is not included, convenience fees apply.
BEWARE of THIRD PARTY TICKET SALES: Only iowastatefair.org and etix.com sell official online tickets for the Iowa State Fair Grandstand. Unfortunately, we can't guarantee tickets purchased from other sources are valid and we cannot assist with refunds or exchanges from third party ticket sellers. Children under the age of 2 do not need a Grandstand ticket. Please see concert maps for reserved and seated or standing pit area. Convenience charges apply to all tickets. Grandstand tickets do not include Fair admission.
