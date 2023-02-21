Fresh off the heels of their massively successful U.S. tour last summer, the 13-time GRAMMY® award-winning, multi-platinum selling global superstars The Chicks today announced their return to the global stage with The Chicks World Tour 2023. The mega tour kicks off in Norway with stops throughout the UK and Europe before returning to North America. The North American run includes performances in select cities, including Des Moines, Iowa, on August 19.

The Chicks are proud to announce world renowned GRAMMY® award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ben Harper will be joining the tour at the Iowa State Fair.

