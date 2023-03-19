Grain indemnity fund legislation long-supported by Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) members has cleared the ag committees in both chambers.

“MFU members have advocated for a grain indemnity fund since 2015 when the Porter elevator failed and family farmers lost thousands of dollars,” said MFU President Gary Wertish. “The bonding system in Minnesota doesn’t work, leaving farmers vulnerable to grain elevator collapses. There are more than a dozen states with indemnity funds, including North Dakota, Iowa and Illinois. We need to add this protection for Minnesota’s family farmers, and I thank Sen. Putnam, Rep. Cha and Rep. Anderson for their leadership on this legislation.”

